Boeing, Aviation Capital Group Finalize New 737 MAX Order

DALLAS — Today, Boeing and Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) jointly announced the finalization of an order for 13 737 MAX aircraft, which brings ACG’s total order book for the 737 MAX to 47 jets.

As per today’s Boeing release, ACG’s latest order comprises seven 737-8 and six 737-10 jets, as the lessor responds to strong customer demand for the fuel-efficient 737 MAX family by expanding its single-aisle options.

Steven Udvar-Hazy, Senior Vice President and Chief of Aircraft Operations at ACG, expressed satisfaction with the expanded commitment to the 737 MAX program, stating that the additional order will enable ACG to offer highly efficient and versatile aircraft to its airline customers worldwide.

The 737 MAX family offers improved efficiency and route flexibility for short- and medium-haul air travel, making it an attractive choice for aircraft lessors like ACG. According to Boeing, to date, more than 1,300 737 MAX jets have been ordered by lessors.

The Boeing 737-8 can accommodate up to 210 passengers, depending on the configuration, with a range of 3,500 nautical miles. On the other hand, the 737-10, the largest 737 MAX variant, has a seating capacity of up to 230 passengers and a range of 3,100 nautical miles. Both versions reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the aircraft they replace.

Christy Reese, Boeing Vice President of Global Leasing Commercial Sales & Marketing, emphasized that ACG’s expanding and diverse 737 MAX portfolio allows its customers to operate a more sustainable and efficient fleet.

Featured image: Boeing