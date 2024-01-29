In Photos: The Boeing 777-9 at the Dubai Airshow 2023

DALLAS — Boeing showcased the 777-9 from the 777X family for the general public and industry professionals for the second time at the Dubai Airshow (DAS23), held at Jebel Ali Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) between November 13 and 17, 2023.

The Boeing 777X series represents the next generation of the highly successful Boeing 777-200LR and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which various passenger and freighter operators use worldwide. The Airways team had the privilege of visiting the aircraft and engaging with onboard specialists. They also took some amazing photos of this aircraft on the ground and in flight.

Boeing 777-9 N779XW and the General Electric GE9X. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

General Electric’s GE9X Engines

The Boeing 777X is equipped with two powerful General Electric GE9X high-bypass turbofan engines, which currently hold the title of being the largest engine on the market. These engines boast a rated thrust of 110,000 lbf, which represents a slight decrease of about 4.55% compared to their predecessor, the GE90-115B, which had a rating of 115,000 lbf. However, it is worth noting that the GE9X offers approximately 10 percent lower emissions compared to the previous variant.

During the event, GE showcased a comparison of fan blades from their engines, highlighting the evolution from the GE CF6 to the flagship GE9X. The CF6, with 38 blades, is utilized on various aircraft such as the Airbus A300, A330, Boeing 747, 767, Lockheed C-5M Galaxy, and McDonnell Douglas DC-10.

The GE90, which is one size larger and installed on the 777, has 22 fan blades, while the GEnx on the 787 has 18, and the GE9X has further reduced the number to 16. This reduction in fan blades is aimed at reducing fuel consumption while enhancing performance.

Boeing 777-9 N779XW and its wingtip in folded position. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

The Boeing 777X’s Folding Wingtips

The presence of folding wingtips represents a unique mechanical feature incorporated into the aircraft’s wings. The primary objective of this system is to reduce the wingspan from 71.8 to 64.8 meters. The purpose behind this reduction is to avoid the Boeing 777-9 being classified as a Code F aircraft, which would limit its operations to only the largest airports capable of accommodating Boeing’s most advanced technology. Most international airports can only handle aircraft up to Code E.

Boeing 777-9 N779XW folded wingtip. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

However, with the implementation of this innovative feature, the flight crew can conveniently fold the wingtips, allowing the aircraft to operate at Code E airports such as Budapest (BUD) and Belgrade (BEG). It is worth noting that the Airbus A380 is currently the only commercial aircraft classified under the Code F category.

N779XW wingview. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Initially, the manufacturer intended to incorporate this technology into the Boeing 777-200. However, Boeing decided against it as the first generation of this aircraft had a wingspan of 60.9 meters, which did not exceed the restrictions imposed by Code E.

Boeing 777-9 N779XW flight deck. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Inside the Flight Deck

The flight deck of the Boeing 777X shares similarities with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner series, with the only notable difference being the presence of a wingtip fold switch. During our visit, the aircraft was still undergoing testing, and to ensure proper weight and balance throughout the cabin, Boeing had installed water tank-based devices.

N779XW flight deck. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

The flight deck is equipped with five high-resolution touchscreen monitors, with two dedicated to the captain and first officer for the primary flight display and navigation display. Additionally, there is a monitor specifically for the Flight Management Computer.

Pilots also have the advantage of utilizing the Heads-Up Display (HUD), which allows them to fly instrumentally while maintaining visibility of the ground, enabling them to avoid potential hazards.

Boeing 777-9 N779XW cabin. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Cabin Tour

To facilitate smooth flight test operations, the cabin of the Boeing 777X is equipped with economy-class seats and workstations. During our visit, Boeing also showcased the spaciousness of the 777X cabin and the size of its windows, emphasizing their larger dimensions compared to the Airbus A350 XWB (eXtra Wide Body).

Boeing 777-9 N779XW cabin. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

N779XW cabin. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways N779XW cabin water tanks. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Within the cabin, there are water tanks that serve the purpose of adjusting the aircraft’s weight and balance during flight testing, which is a crucial aspect of the process. Only water vapor exits the engines, and under certain atmospheric conditions, such as temperature and humidity, these condensation trails may persist for longer periods and resemble lines of clouds.

Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Flight and Ground Display

Every day during DAS23, the Boeing 777-9 took to the skies in a breathtaking demo flight, leaving spectators in awe. The Airways team was determined to seize the opportunity and capture the most captivating angles of this remarkable next-generation commercial jet in action. Among the impressive galleries available, let’s begin with Lorenzo Giacobbo’s collection.

Lorenzo Giacobbo’s gallery offers a visual feast of the Boeing 777-9’s demo flight, showcasing its sheer power, elegant design, and unparalleled performance. Giacobbo’s photographs capture the essence of this cutting-edge aircraft, from its graceful maneuvers to its intense turns in the air.

Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

I aimed to document the aircraft’s taxiing with the wingtip folded up and folded down in the air.

Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

While Lorenzo and I primarily focused on capturing the impressive flight display, here are some ground-level perspective shots from our social media director, Simone Chellini.

Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The Boeing 777-9, an impressive addition to the esteemed 777 family, features state-of-the-art technologies and innovative design elements. Equipped with advanced GE9X engines, composite wings with folding wingtips, and an expanded cabin width, this aircraft redefines the standards of commercial aviation.

Airways has reached out to Boeing’s Sales Director to schedule an interview regarding the 777X, so stay tuned for further updates.

Featured image: Boeing 777-9 N779XW. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways