Boeing 737 Leads the Way as Company Nears Annual Delivery Target

DALLAS — With the delivery of its narrowbody 737 aircraft during November, Boeing edged closer to its annual delivery target of 375–400 737 aircraft for the year. As of November 30, the American aircraft maker’s deliveries tallied 351.

Boeing will reveal exactly how the November deliveries break down when it officially releases the month’s numbers next Tuesday. However, airlinewatch.com says its sources reported that the November delivery breakdown consisted of 45 Boeing 737 MAX planes and one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft based on the 737 NG.

N27751 Boeing Company Boeing 737-10 MAX First Flight | Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

Amid Challenges, Boeing Adjusted Its Delivery Targets

A manufacturing flaw identified at Spirit AeroSystems, a fuselage supplier for Boeing, caused the company to revise its annual delivery targets from the original 400–450 target. The Spirit AeroSystems flaw necessitated extensive aircraft inspections, thereby slowing down the delivery process. As a result, Boeing delivered only 19 737s in October and 15 in September.

As Boeing revised its annual delivery target downward, its European competitor Airbus announced that it had delivered 64 aircraft in November. Airbus is now just 97 planes short of reaching its 2023 goal of delivering 720 aircraft.

The ongoing competition between Boeing and Airbus remains a focal point in the aerospace industry, as both companies strive to meet their respective delivery targets amid market and manufacturing challenges.

Featured image: Boeing 737 MAX in house colors. Photo: Max Langley/Airways