Boeing to Fly the 737-10, 777X Aircraft at Farnborough

DALLAS – At the Farnborough International Airshow this month, Boeing will demonstrate the newest and largest members of its 737 MAX and 777X aircraft lines, as well as new tools for the development of more environmentally friendly and autonomous flight.

Joining the Boeing 777-9 in the daily flying and static exhibition will be the 737-10, which will be making its debut at FIA22.

The most fuel-efficient airplanes in their respective classes will travel to the exhibition on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel, which Boeing views as a key tool for further lowering carbon emissions. The business will also introduce a modeling tool that will offer useful information on tactics the aviation sector may employ to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Boeing N779XW Boeing 777-9. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Boeing’s eVTOL, Autonomous Flight Showcase

Electric propulsion is another decarbonization strategy to be at FIA22, with Boeing’s joint venture Wisk Aero introducing its all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in Europe. The pilotless “Cora” development vehicle contributes to the advancement of autonomous flying capabilities. At the exhibition, Boeing will highlight further autonomous capabilities, including its Airpower Teaming System (ATS) and MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueler.

The Boeing 737-10 will be on the show grounds July 18-21. The Boeing 777-9, which is the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, will be at the airshow July 18-20.

Featured image: N27751, Boeing Company Boeing 737-10 MAX (Prototype). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways