Boeing Unveils 2022 ecoDemonstrator 777-200ER Livery

DALLAS – Today, Boeing presented the livery for its 2022 ecoDemonstrator, which commemorates a decade of testing to cut fuel consumption, pollutants, and noise.

The latest ecoDemonstrator, a Boeing-owned 777-200ER, will test roughly 30 innovative technologies targeted at enhancing the aerospace industry’s sustainability and safety, including a water conservation system and operational efficiency technology.

The Boeing-777-200 ER (Extended Range), after its livery was painted in San Bernardino, Calif., in June. Photo: Boeing

2022 ecoDemonstrator Flight Testing

According to Boeing, during six months of flight and ground tests starting this summer, the 2022 ecoDemonstrator will evaluate:

In collaboration with NASA, SMART vortex generators – small vertical vanes on the wing – that improve aerodynamic efficiency during takeoff and landing

A system to conserve onboard water and reduce weight as well as fuel use

Additively manufactured airplane and engine parts to help reduce fuel use and manufacturing waste

An environmentally preferred refrigerant and a new fire suppression agent to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

A heads-up enhanced vision system for pilots to improve operational efficiency

A continued comprehensive study of the impact of sustainable aviation fuel on the reduction of emissions

For all flight tests, the 777-200ER will fly on the highest approved blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available

Comments from Boeing

“Boeing is committed to supporting our customers and enabling the commercial aviation industry to meet our shared commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO.

Mr. Deal added, “The ecoDemonstrator program’s rigorous testing of new technologies further enhances the environmental performance of our products and services and is invaluable to continuously improve safety.”

“The Boeing ecoDemonstrator program brings together the two most important ingredients to a more sustainable future – innovative technologies and partnerships with customers, suppliers, government agencies, and academia,” said Chris Raymond, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer.”

“We celebrate the past successes and look forward to continuing this iconic program to help decarbonize aviation, together,” concluded the Sustainability Officer.

Photo: Boeing

10-year Anniversary of the ecoDemonstrator Program

Since its inception in 2012, the Boeing ecoDemonstrator program has sped up innovation by bringing novel ideas out of the lab and putting them to the test in a real-world setting. The program has tested around 230 innovations to help decarbonize aircraft, increase operational efficiency, and improve safety and the passenger experience, including this year’s platform. A third of the evaluated innovations have made their way into Boeing’s products and services.

More information about the 2022 ecoDemonstrator and previous ecoDemonstrator airplanes is available at boeing.com/ecoDemonstrator. Boeing’s sustainability commitments, partnerships, and efforts are available at https://www.boeing.com/principles/sustainability.

Featured image: The Boeing 2022 ecoDemonstrator will test 30 technologies to enhance safety and sustainability. Boeing 777-200 ER (Extended Range). Photo:: Boeing