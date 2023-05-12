BOC Aviation to Add Seven Airbus A320neos

DALLAS – BOC Aviation, the Singapore-based aircraft lessor, has agreed on a deal with Airbus to add a further seven Airbus A320neo-family aircraft to its portfolio.

The agreement was disclosed to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday, May 12, 2023. Deliveries of the European-built airliners are scheduled for this year.

The company, previously known as Singapore Aircraft Leasing Enterprise, was established in 1993 and has since grown to become the largest aircraft leasing company in Asia.

Image: Airbus.

Current Fleet

Currently, BOC has a total fleet of 635 aircraft owned, managed or on order. Eighty-six airlines, including Cathay Pacific (CX), Qantas (QF), Thai Airways (TG) and Vistara (UK), utilise these jets across 39 countries and regions.

Of these, 105 are made up of the Airbus A320neo and 86 A321neos. Respectively, it has 57 and 20 of the types already in service while the rest are on order.

Other aircraft in BOC’s portfolio includes the A320ceo family, Airbus A330ceo/neo family, Airbus A350 family, Boeing 737NG family, Boeing 737 MAX family, Boeing 777-330ER, Boeing 787 Dreamliner family as well as several freighters.

No announcement has been made regarding which engine provider will be selected, with both the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G and CFM International Leap-1A available.

Featured Image: Airbus.