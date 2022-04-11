BOC Aviation Orders 80 A320neo Aircraft

DALLAS – BOC Aviation has placed a firm order for 80 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including 10 A321XLR, 50 A321neo, and 20 A320neo. With this latest arrangement, BOC Aviation has placed 453 direct orders with Airbus, ranging from single-aisle A320s to widebody A330s and A350s.

According to Airbus, at the end of March 2022, the A320neo Family had totaled more than 7,900 orders from around 130 customers.

The A320neo Family features new-generation engines and Sharklets, which together save at least 20% on fuel and CO2 while also reducing noise by 50%. The A321XLR version extends the range even farther to 4,700nm. The A321XLR has a maximum flight time of 11 hours, with passengers enjoying Airbus’ award-winning Airspace interior, which introduces the latest cabin technology and design to the A320 Family.

Airbus

Comments from BOC Aviation, Airbus

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Airbus, with whom we have partnered for more than 26 years,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation.

“This is the largest single order that we have ever placed and it will bring our total Airbus aircraft purchased since inception to 546. It underscores our continued confidence in the A320neo family for its reliability and operational efficiency and reflects the popularity of the aircraft amongst our airline customers. We look forward to continuously providing our customers with such fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft solutions.”

“Airbus thanks BOC Aviation for its unwavering trust and endorsement of the A320neo Family with its single largest order ever placed,” said Christian Scherer Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

“This significant long-term order for 80 additional aircraft is a great testimony of the sustained value of our Single Aisle products by one of the world’s leading lessors, BOC Aviation. We salute its vision and foresight in securing future delivery positions of these most desirable assets in the single-aisle segment now and in the longer run.”

Featured image: A320neo with Pratt & Whitney engines