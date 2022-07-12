Billund Airport Welcomes Virgin Atlantic Cargo

DALLAS – Virgin Atlantic (VS) has announced that it is to expand its cargo division into Scandinavia, with Billund (BLL) being added to the network from August 3.

Given that VS does not operate any dedicated freighter aircraft, capacity will be leased in from UK charter specialist Titan Airways (ZT), who will operate an A321 P2F freighter variant. ZT already provides a similar link to Brussels (BRU), which is operated on behalf of the cargo division of VS.

A press release from the airport that was published in Danish highlights that 28 tons of capacity will be offered on each flight. It is hoped that the new link will appeal to the pharmaceutical, automobile, and perishable industries. Cargo that is flown on the new BLL route will be integrated at London Heathrow (LHR) into the VS route network, with cargo being flown in the belly hold on VS aircraft.

The new link is scheduled to operate three times a week, with rotations being planned on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Virgin Atlantic Cargo will be represented by local cargo sales agent HWF Denmark and markets that are being targeted consist of the USA, Israel, India, and the African continent.

Featured Image: Billund Airport terminal. Photo: Billund Airport