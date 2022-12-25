Airways Top 10 Best Decorated Christmas Airports

DALLAS — Today, we take a look at the best-dressed Christmas decorations at airports around the world!
We’ll list them in alphabetical order so you can choose your favorite Christmas airport decor.
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) has shown how it’s done with a great array of Christmas lights on display at the main terminal. The tree’s looking great again this year!
Atlanta Airport
With its lovely Christmas tree and costumed guests singing along to various events taking place over the holiday season, Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is brimming with holiday cheer!
Orlando International Airport
Orlando International Airport (MCO) also has a distinctive 40-foot Christmas tree, which many visitors are eager to take pictures of.
Singapore Changi Airport
The Christmas lighting at Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) may be the best in all of Asia. For those passing through the airport this year, they can enjoy the Changi Festival Village.
Chicago O’Hare International Airport
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is renowned for its Christmas vibe! It’s no wonder it has won the title of Best Airport in North America for 19 years in a row!
Denver International Airport
Apart from the more traditional holiday decorations, Denver International Airport’s (DEN) knack for Christmas innovations includes adding an ice rink!
Heathrow Airport
This December, London Heathrow Airport (LHR) once again put on a fantastic show for its visitors.
Hong Kong International Airport
A huge Christmas tree and a small Santa are on display at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). It is a very adorable display, and we are confident young and old passing through HKG will love it!
Vancouver International Airport
Kurt Von Hahn, who has performed for millions of passengers passing through the Vancouver International Airport (YVR), plays music to get passengers in a festive mood.
Zurich Airport
Finally, Zurich Airport (ZRH) provided a fantastic assortment of Christmas-themed decorations for its visitors! They held the Zauberpark festival in their airport park, which was a fantastic event with everything you could imagine! They even have a Christmas market inside the airport, which is another bonus!
Did we miss an airport whose Christmas decor should be on this list? Be sure to send us your comments and photos of your Christmas-decorated favorite airport.
Happy holidays from the Airways team!
Featured image: DEN via Twitter