Berlin Becomes Norse Atlantic’s Third EU Gateway City

DALLAS – Berlin has been designated as Norse Atlantic Airways’ (N0) third gateway city in Europe for its transatlantic route network.

Norse will begin daily service between Berlin (BER) and New York (JFK) on August 17, 2022. The airline will also begin operating three times per week between Berlin (BER) and Los Angeles (LAX) on August 19, 2022, and three times per week between Berlin (BER) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) on December 7, 2022.

Firstly, for the 3,982-mile trip from Berlin to New York, the N0601 Berlin-to-New York flight leaves at 7:20 and arrives at 10:00, while N0602 travels from New York to Berlin and arrives there at 2:25 PM.

Secondly, on each of the three weekly Berlin-to-Los Angeles services, the 5,820-mile flight will follow a varied timetable. The Berlin flight departs at either 8:50 AM, 1:20 PM, or 5:50 PM, but the Los Angeles-to-Berlin flight departs at either 10:40 AM, 3:10 PM, or 7:40 PM.

Finally, the following is the timetable for the 4,967-mile journey from Berlin to Fort Lauderdale: N0621 leaves Berlin for Fort Lauderdale at 4:25 and arrives at 9:00 while N0622 departs Fort Lauderdale at 11:00 PM and arrives in Berlin at 2:40 PM (plus one day).

These flights will be operated by N0’s Boeing 787-9s with premium and economy seating.

Featured image: Norse Atlantic Dreamliner. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways