BBAM Orders Nine Additional Boeing 737-800BCF

FARNBOROUGH – Boeing and BBAM Limited Partnership (BBAM) announced that the lessor has placed a definitive order for nine more 737-800BCFs, expanding its 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) fleet.

The deal increases BBAM’s 737-800BCF orders to 40 as the single-aisle freighter continues to be in high demand.

BBAM will be the first client to get a 737-800BCF conversion at a new conversion line that will debut at KF Aerospace, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) supplier in Kelowna, British Columbia. The opening of two 737-800BCF conversion lines at KF Aerospace, beginning in 2023, was announced by Boeing last year.

With more than 250 orders, 20+ customer commitments, and more than 90 deliveries to date, the 737-800BCF dominates the market for standard body freighters. Compared to 737 Classic freighters, the freighter can carry up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs) of payload and travel 2,025 nautical miles (3,750 km) farther.

BBAM has conversion slots at additional Boeing MRO companies, such as Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services (BSAS) in Shanghai, China, and Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales (COOPESA), a Costa Rican MRO company situated in Alajuela.

Comments from BBAM, Boeing

“We continue to extend the life of the 737-800s in our fleet and support strong demand from our customers by further growing our 737-800BCF order book,” said John Lynch, Senior Vice President, Head of Freighter Programs at BBAM. “By taking conversion slots at KF Aerospace in Canada, we are delighted to leverage Boeing’s global network of conversion lines to offer our customers convenience and flexibility by being where they need us to be.”

“Our partnership with BBAM on the 737-800BCF began with an order for three conversions in 2020, and after a series of incremental orders, BBAM is now one of the largest customers for the 737-800BCF with orders for 40 of the type,” said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing’s commercial modifications, engineering & specialty products business.

“We are honored by BBAM’s continued trust in Boeing and are pleased to offer high-quality and reliable conversion capacity across a global network of MRO suppliers, where our customers need it most.”