Bamboo Airways to Launch Cargo Unit
Airlines

Bamboo Airways to Launch Cargo Unit

DALLAS – Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways (QH) is creating its own cargo subsidiary, Bamboo Airways Cargo (BAC).

In a statement released by the airline, it said, “This is the airline’s latest movement in the overall strategy to build an aviation ecosystem, develop Bamboo Airways’ member companies, and create more favorable conditions for the airline to thrive in the coming time.”

Funding for the new cargo unit will be sourced from QH plus three other shareholders. Bamboo’s Executive Vice Chairman and Deputy General Director, Doan Huu Doan, will become BAC’s Chairman, while QH director Nguyen Khac Hai has been named Chief Executive. No further details have been released, such as fleet plans and launch dates.

No details have been released regarding the cargo units fleet plans. Photo: Airbus.

Growing Cargo Market

Several other carriers have recently expressed interest in establishing cargo units in the country. In September 2022, Vietravel Airlines (VU) announced its intention to launch VUAir Cargo.

However, in October, Vietnam’s IPP Air Cargo announced that it was abandoning its launch plans citing concerns over weakening demand for air cargo, a challenging economic outlook and “global turmoil.”

Bamboo Airways Eyes Joining An Alliance

Featured Image: Bamboo Airways Boeing 787-9 (VN-818). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes

JetBlue to offer Daytime New York-London Link

January 6, 2023
Airlines, Routes

Hainan Airlines, Air China to Expand US Schedules

January 6, 2023
Airbus, Airlines

ITA Airways A320neo to Enter Service at End

January 5, 2023
Airlines, Industry

Lion Air Group Eyes Having 80 New Aircraft

January 5, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X