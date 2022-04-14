British Airways to Resume Jersey-Gatwick Route

DALLAS – British Airways (BA) will resume once-daily summer service between Jersey Airport (JER) and London Gatwick (LGW) on June 19.

Gatwick flights will be available until September 30. According to the airline, JER, London Heathrow (LHR), and London City routes will stay unchanged.

Jersey international airport is located in the parish of Saint Peter, west-northwest of Saint Helier in Jersey, in the Channel Islands.

Jersey Airport Director, Robin MacRae, said, “The announcement from British Airways is good news for residents and visitors as it offers another travel option between the island and London’s second-largest airport, London Gatwick.”

BA CityFlyer G-LCYD Embraer 170-100STD. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

London-Jersey Connection

News of the domestic route restart comes after BA declared that flights from LHR to the island would be maintained for the next five years. According to the Ports of Jersey, the route deal took around a year to complete. Since July 2020, the airline has been flying to the island from Heathrow.

Prior to the pandemic, JER saw a record year of straight passenger increases in 2019, with 1.76 million people passing through – the highest level since 1990. By 2025, improved connectivity is expected to generate £123m in annual GDP and sustain 1,200 jobs.

Featured image: BA at Jersey Airport. Photo: JER via Facebook