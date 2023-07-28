British Airways to add six more Boeing 787-10s

DALLAS – On July 27, 2023, International Airlines Group (IAG) announced that it had converted six Boeing 787-10 options into firm orders. The Dreamliners will be taken up by British Airways (BA). The Group also announced that it is converting one Airbus A350-900 option held by Iberia (IB) into a firm order. The aircraft will be delivered in 2025 and 2026 for both airlines.

British Airways G-ZBLA Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways.

Luis Gallego, IAG Chief Executive Officer, said, “These latest generation aircraft will contribute to restoring capacity to pre-pandemic levels. They will be among the most fuel-efficient aircraft in our long-haul fleet and will help towards our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

British Airways received its first Boeing 787, G-ZBJB, on June 27, 2013. Since then, the carrier has expanded its fleet to 37 units, flying all the variants of the Dreamliner, the -8, -9 and -10. Within the IAG group, the British carrier remains the only operator of the Boeing 787 to date.

The UK flag carrier has installed only 256 seats on the stretched version of the Boeing 787. The aircraft is divided into four travel classes, with 4 First, 48 Club World, 35 World Traveller plus and 165 World Traveller seats. Earlier this year, BA announced the retrofitting of the entire 787 fleet to be updated with the new Club Suite product in Business Class.

Featured image: British Airways Boeing 787-10 (G-ZBLB). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.