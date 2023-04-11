British Airways to Recruit Pilots for Heathrow Operations

DALLAS — British Airways (BA) is searching for direct entry Airbus A320 pilots to its London Heathrow Airport (LHR) base. The carrier has around 3600 pilots in total, but they want to expand their staff, mostly due to the expanded summer schedule.

According to the company’s LinkedIn job offer, they already got 163 applications. If you’re interested in joining British Airways or BA Euroflyer, read the requirements below:

you must hold a UK Part-FCL license or you initiated license transfer with CAA

you have at least 500 hours or 100 sectors on an aircraft type that satisfies ZFTT (Zero Flight Time Training) and have flown this type in the last 12 months to join BA Euroflyer

you have at least 500 hours or 100 sectors on the A320 or 1500 hours on an aircraft type that satisfies ZFTT and have flown this type in the last 12 months type to join British Airways

However, you can apply directly on BA’s website too.

British Airways Airbus A319-112 G-EUPJ. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

What Is BA Euroflyer?

BA Euroflyer (A0) is BA’s newest subsidiary, founded in 2021. The airline started its operations in March 2022. They operate seven Airbus A320-200s and 5 Airbus A321-200s. The average age of their fleet is 18.7 years.

A0’s main hub is located at London Gatwick Airport (LGW), however, they will be operating flights from LHR as well in their winter schedule.

Featured image: British Airways Airbus A320-251N G-TTNI. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways