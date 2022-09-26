British Airways, Qatar Airways Form Largest Joint Network

DALLAS – British Airways (BA) and Qatar Airways (QR) have completed the most recent phase of their partnership’s growth, providing worldwide connectivity between more countries than any other airline joint venture.

Passengers now have improved access between locations in Europe and the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania thanks to the airlines’ addition of 42 more nations to their common network, including Italy, the Maldives, Norway, Singapore, and Sweden.

Additionally, customers will now have more alternatives for rates and timetables, including direct flights and connections through hubs in London and Doha. All of this is a part of BA and QR’s strategy to “Move Further Together,” which includes expanding their shared network and giving customers the best of both carriers.

The extension will make it possible to travel seamlessly between Doha and London on a single ticket, increasing the total number of destinations served by the two airlines to 185 in more than 60 countries.

So far, no other alliance or joint venture offers the exclusive access that the complementary networks have to dozens of nations.

Comments from Airline Officials

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “The growing collaboration between Qatar Airways and British Airways shows our customers our common goal to offer an unparalleled network with unique benefits.”

The CEO added, “Travellers can now experience the best in quality and service as they travel across our joint network. The joint business between our airlines cements both Qatar Airways and British Airways as industry leaders, aiming to provide the utmost flexibility and unrivalled connectivity to our customers.”

Sean Doyle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for British Airways said, “This is a huge milestone in our long-standing relationship with Qatar Airways, an airline that shares our passion for customer service, choice and flexibility.

“From idyllic holiday hotspots such as the Maldives and Thailand, to business hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong, we are pleased to open up the world as the travel industry continues to make steps towards its recovery.”

Featured image: British Airways