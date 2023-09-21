British Airways Boosts Transatlantic Connectivity to San Diego

DALLAS — British Airways (BA) has exciting news for travelers between San Diego and London as the airline announced plans to double its daily service between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) starting April 20, 2024. This expansion marks a significant milestone in BA’s commitment to enhancing connectivity between California and the United Kingdom.

The decision to increase service to San Diego comes as the city stands out among the top 30 U.S.-European passenger markets for its post-pandemic recovery. San Diego-Europe passenger numbers have surged, currently 12% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Notably, passenger traffic on the San Diego-London route has soared, showing an impressive 28% increase above 2019 levels.

The British airline has been serving the San Diego-London route with daily nonstop flights since June 2011, offering a convenient link between the two vibrant cities. However, the airline is taking this commitment a step further by adding a second daily flight.

Starting in April 2024, travelers will have even more options to choose from when planning their trips across the Atlantic. The existing daily flights, BA273 and BA272, will be retimed, arriving in San Diego from London at 6:10 PM and departing for London at 8:00 PM. The new second daily flights, BA265, and BA264, will arrive in San Diego at 3:25 PM and depart for London at 5:15 PM.

The existing BA 273/BA 272 route will transition from utilizing the spacious 331-seat Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to the more intimate 214-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Simultaneously, the new BA 264/BA 265 flight will be serviced by the Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, boasting a capacity of 272 seats spread across three distinct classes.

This expansion will boost capacity between San Diego and London, with a 47% increase expected in summer 2024 compared to the previous year. Travelers can anticipate more flexibility in their travel plans and a more seamless experience when flying between these two destinations.

The British Airways Boeing 777-200ER is one of the oldest aircraft in the fleet; it is 23 years old on average. Photo: Johann Heske/Airways

An Enriched Travel Experience

Kimberly Becker, President and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, expressed her enthusiasm for the expanded service, stating, “The expansion of British Airways flights between London Heathrow Airport and San Diego International Airport opens up a world of possibilities. Leisure and business travelers from San Diego will have added opportunities to explore London and beyond while giving travelers from the rest of the world increased access to San Diego’s beautiful beaches and year-round sunny climate.”

London, alongside Munich and Paris, consistently ranks as one of the most popular European destinations for travelers departing from San Diego. The increased connectivity between these cities will undoubtedly strengthen the bond between California and Europe, fostering more tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

“We are delighted to be launching a second daily flight from San Diego, further supporting the growth of business and leisure travel in the city and demonstrating our commitment to the region. This new frequency will offer more options and convenience for our customers and is a welcome addition to our California schedule.” Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Networks and Alliances

San Diego International Airport, in collaboration with its partner carriers, currently offers nonstop flights to 10 international destinations, including London, Munich, Tokyo, Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Cancun, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta, in addition to Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo.

British Airways’ decision to double its service between San Diego and London is not only a testament to the strong post-pandemic recovery in San Diego but also a commitment to making travel more accessible and enjoyable for passengers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Feature Image: G-ZBJC British Airways B787-8 SJC KSJC. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways