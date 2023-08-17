British Airways Boeing 747 BOAC Livery to Be Scrapped

DALLAS — British Airways’ (BA) iconic Boeing 747 aircraft that bears the BOAC retro livery is to be scrapped due to insufficient funds for visitor access.

As part of the celebration of BA’s 100-year anniversary, the Jumbo, originally delivered to BA in January 1999, became the first of three BA jumbo jets to receive a special livery.

The Boeing 747 made its final flight on December 11, 2020, before being transported to St. Athan for storage until visitor facilities could be arranged.

British Airways G-BYGC Boeing 747-436 (BOAC [1964–1974] retro Livery). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

The Boeing 747-436 aircraft adorned with the BOAC livery was transported to St. Athan on May 27th, 2019, and remains stored at that location to this day.

Aviation specialists Ecube took charge of maintaining the aircraft, which was painted in the BOAC ‘Gold Speedbird’ livery used from 1963 to 1974, showcasing its historical significance as a heritage piece.

Featured image: British Airways G-BYGC Boeing 747-436. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways