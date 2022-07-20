Azerbaijan Airlines to Order Four More Dreamliners

FARNBOROUGH – Today at the Farnborough Airshow, Azerbaijan Airlines (J2) announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for four additional Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

The airline already operates two Boeing 787-8, and this MoU will allow it to grow its Dreamliner fleet to 10 units by 2030. J2 expects to sign the contract for these jets by December 2022.

This MoU is part of the airline’s fleet renewal plans, as the Boeing 787-8 enables J2 to open new routes while consuming less fuel than older generation aircraft.

J2 is the flag carrier of Azerbaijan, and it is based in Baku (GYD). The airline already operates Boeing 757, 767, 777, and 787, and flies to many destinations in Central Asia and Europe. Before the pandemic, J2’s only destination in the United States was New York (JFK), but the route is not operated anymore according to airlinedata.com.

The airline also operates Airbus aircraft on its medium-haul routes. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from J2, Boeing

“Azerbaijan Airlines was the first airline in the Caspian and Central Asia region to operate the 787-8 Dreamliner and we currently have two 787-8s in-service. This MoU is the evidence of joint efforts to scale up the mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan Airlines and Boeing,” said Jahangir Asgarov, President of Azerbaijan Airlines.

He continued, “Over the years, our 787 airplanes have provided impeccable performance, and the addition of more long-haul airplanes will further expand the geography of Azerbaijan Airlines’ route network.”

“Today’s agreement extends our long-term partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines as they renew their fleet to capitalize on the growing long-term travel demand that we are seeing globally,” explained Stan Deal, the President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “The global in-service [Boeing] 787 fleet has been the most-utilized widebody during the market downturn and we are confident in the proven performance capabilities of this airplane.”

While the order still has to be confirmed with an official contract, this MoU shows that the Baku-based airline wants to continue its fleet renewal with the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Featured image: J2 already operates two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways