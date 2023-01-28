Azerbaijan Airlines Eyes Airbus, Boeing for Fleet Revamp

DALLAS — Flag carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (J2) is planning to modernize its fleet by introducing more narrow-body Airbus A320neos and twin-aisle Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

From its hub at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (GYD), the 30-year-old national carrier operates a diverse fleet of 24 aircraft: four A319s, 10 A320s, three A340s, one Boeing 757, three 767s, one 777, and two 787s.

The average age of these aircraft is 12.5 years; hence, the fleet overhaul. As of now, with three A320neos and two Boeing 787s, J2 functions well, but it is clear it is ready to revamp its fleet.

The airline has not revealed the number of A320neo and Boeing 787 aircraft it aims to acquire in the coming seven years.

Azerbaijan Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft |Photo: Azerbaijan Airlines

A320, Dreamliner Benefits

With brand new and modern Airbus A320neos having comfortable 186 seats along with the latest technologies that aircraft possess, JS will have a slight edge over its rivals.

The A320neo comes with new-generation, less noisy engines that provide more efficient and environmentally friendly results for the airline. It also consumes less fuel, resulting in less carbon dioxide and a more sustainable flight.

When discussing the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, the aircraft is, of course, built for comfort on long-haul flights. With a seating capacity of around 248 in a two-class configuration, it’s the finest aircraft in this product space. The type is fuel-efficient and capable of flying non-stop for a distance of 7,305 nautical miles (13,530 km).

With its planned fleet optimization, JS hopes to strengthen its position in the international market and provide customers with affordable fare options.

Feature Image: Azerbaijan Airlines VP-BBR Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner | Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways