Avolon Signs MoU to Lease 20 A330-900s

PARIS — As day three of the 2023 Paris Air Show wraps up, the largest announcement of the day was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) from lessor Avolon, which agreed to lease twenty Airbus A330-900s.

Although the agreement was made just before the announcement on Wednesday and still needs further confirmation, it cannot be counted as a final Paris order. Nonetheless, Airbus must be pleased with this MoU, as it will increase A330neo orders to over 300, with 311 to be exact, of which only twelve are for the A330-800.

Avolon will receive the A330-900s between 2026 and 2028. Having been the launch customer for the aircraft, the lessor had already ordered all 35 on previous orders with customers, so the new agreement is expanding their portfolio.

Additionally, during the airshow, Avolon also reached an agreement with Oman’s Salam Air (OV) to lease three A330-900s.

Furthermore, part of the agreement between Avolon and Airbus involves the conversion of fifty A320neos to A321neos.

Featured image: Airbus