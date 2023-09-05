Avianca Airlines Reshuffles Top Management Team

DALLAS — Avianca Airlines (AV) has announced significant changes to its management team today. Frederico Pedreira, who has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer since 2021, will now take on the role of Deputy CEO. He will be responsible for crucial processes within AV, including operations, human talent, technology, corporate communications, customer promise, and institutional relations.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Oliva will assume the position of Chief Operating Officer and continue to serve as the CEO of Cargo. In his new role, Oliva will oversee maintenance, safety, network and ground operations, service delivery, airports, cabin crew, and pilots. He will also continue to drive the transformation of the cargo business.

Adrian Neuhauser, who joined AV in 2019 as Vice President of Finance, will remain as CEO for the third year, and with these promotions, his team will be further strengthened to enable him to continue leading strategic projects for Abra Group.

Adrian Neuhauser, CEO Frederico Pedreira, Deputy CEO Gabriel Oliva, COO, CEO Cargo

Comments from Avianca CEO

“We are delighted to announce the promotions of Frederico and Gabriel. They have played a crucial role in helping us become a sustainable organization, prioritizing operational efficiency and connecting billions of passengers while reinventing our cargo operations. I am confident that they will focus on our more than 12,000 employees worldwide, ensuring we have a team that takes pride in what we have achieved,” said Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Avianca and Deputy CEO of Abra Group.

Both Pedreira and Oliva have consistently delivered results that have contributed to AV’s transition towards a more efficient and sustainable company. Since joining the company in January 2021, Pedreira has made significant improvements in operational indicators, positioning the airline in the world rankings for punctuality. He has also played a vital role in enhancing the company’s competitiveness and increasing passenger travel opportunities.

On the other hand, Gabriel joined the Avianca Cargo team in mid-2021 and has successfully reinvented the business unit, re-establishing it as a competitive force poised for growth in recent years. He has implemented an ambitious fleet plan, incorporating more A330 PTFs, and has successfully executed complex projects such as the approval of the Commercial Cooperation Agreement between Tampa Cargo and Aerounion.

Featured image: Avianca N793AV Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways