Avianca Resumes Bogota-Boston Route

Beginning in March 2023, Avianca will launch two new routes in Brazil, one to the United States and one to Honduras, from El Dorado International Airport (BOG), which serves Bogota.

The airline applied for the four routes before Aerocivil, Colombia’s aeronautical entity, in September 2022. The Bogota-based carrier will serve four destinations in Brazil with five routes, eleven destinations in the United States via 32 routes, and two cities in Honduras via four routes.

In Brazil, the Colombian airline is set to land in Manaus (MAO), and Belo Horizonte (CNF), an important industrial and tourist center in Minas Gerais state. Avianca Brasil, which is no longer in business, previously served both cities. AV will fly twice a week to Manaus and four times a week to Belo Horizonte, using Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers in both cases.

In the U.S., AV resumes service to Boston (BOS), Massachusetts, where it previously operated from June 2017 to May 2019. The airline will return with five weekly flights on the Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers, providing 1,800 seats per week to BOS.

Avianca’s largest market is the U.S. It operates up to 2,000 flights per month from bases in Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Guatemala to eleven U.S. cities.

The second-oldest airline in the world, the largest in Colombia, and the second-largest in Latin America says that it will have transported over 2.6 million passengers to the U.S. by the end of 2022.

AVIANCA N755AV AIRBUS A320-214(WL). Photo: Otto Kirchof/airways

Boston 2023 Schedule

BOG–BOG Flight AV222 BOG 7:20–14:45 BOS Mondays and Fridays.

BOG–BOG Flight AV226 BOG 14:00–21:25 BOS Tuesdays and Saturdays.

BOG–BOG Flight AV228 BOG 23:10–06:35 (+1) BOS Wednesdays.

BOS – BOG Flight AV223 BOS 00:05–05:10 BOG Tuesday and Sunday.

BOS – BOG Flight AV227 BOS 16:05–21:10 BOG Monday and Friday.

BOS – BOG Flight AV229 BOS 08:00–06:05 BOG Thursday.

Featured image: Avianca N776AV Airbus A320-251neo. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways