Aventure Aviation Acquires WestJet 737-600s for Teardown

DALLAS — Aircraft teardown firm Aventure Aviation has acquired seven ex-WestJet (WS) Boeing 737-600s stored at a facility in Marana, Arizona.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company specializes in dismantling, inspecting, and remarketing used aircraft parts. It acquires large fleets of aircraft from airlines, corporate operators, and other sources, and tears down the aircraft for parts.

The company provides aircraft parts and spares to customers all over the world, with a focus on quality and traceability. It also offers training programs, repairs, and other services.

According to FlightGlobal, all of the WS aircraft were manufactured in 2005 and 2006, and bear serial numbers 34284, 34285, 34286, 34287, 34288, 35111, and 35112.

WestJet C-FZWS Boeing 737-700. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from Aventure Aviation

Aventure Aviation’s product line sales director, Andrew Crombie, told the aviation news outlet that this added to the 15 other aircraft that were dismantled in recent months, providing inventory to the company’s customers.

Talha Faruqi, the president of Aventure, states that they are in active discussions to find solutions for idle aircraft and that they are seeing an increase in inquiries from investors looking for options to diversify their portfolios.

Featured image: Aventure Aviation