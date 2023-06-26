Avelo Airlines Announces New Las Vegas Base

DALLAS — Today, Avelo Airlines (XP) announced its plan to establish its sixth American base in Las Vegas on September 7 at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). This move represents the airline’s latest effort to provide affordable, reliable, and accessible air services to underserved or unserved communities nationwide.

Las Vegas joins Avelo’s five existing bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR); Orlando International Airport (MCO); Philadelphia / Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport (ILG); Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU); and Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Initially, XP will station a single 147-seat Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-700 aircraft at LAS. Furthermore, Avelo has intentions of recruiting crew members based in LAS, including pilots, flight attendants, supervisors, and aircraft maintenance technicians.

N7834A, Avelo Airlines Boeing 737-700 @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Las Vegas Base

Avelo’s new West Coast base serves as the second of its kind. The airline already operates nonstop services between LAS in Las Vegas and Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California (STS) since September 2021.

The new LAS base will offer four new nonstop routes that are exclusively available through Avelo Airlines. These routes include Eureka/Arcata, California (ACV), Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ), Brownsville, Texas (BRO), and Bend/Redmond, Oregon (RDM). These five destinations will have non-stop flights only through Avelo Airlines.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy, who was based in Las Vegas during his 14 years at Allegiant Air (G4), said, “As the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas is a winning bet for our sixth U.S. base. We are excited about the exclusive nonstop access to Vegas Avelo’s new base will offer our Customers from these five communities and more in the future. Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo’s affordability, convenience and reliability will make getting to this popular destination easier than ever. The new flights, destinations and jobs our new base will enable is a winning hand for Las Vegas, Avelo and, most importantly, our Customers.”

Featured image: Avelo Airlines. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways