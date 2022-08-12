Avelo Airlines Celebrates Millionth Passenger with Ticket Giveaway

DALLAS – Rapidly expanding, low-fare carrier Avelo Airlines (XP) carried its millionth passenger on Thursday, and Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy surprised the 160 passengers on board with a complimentary round-trip ticket on any future XP aircraft from Los Angeles to Boise, Idaho.

The milestone was reached 16 months after the Houston, Texas-based airline, America’s first brand-new airline in more than ten years, started operating. It happened nine months after it started operating flights from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport (HVN), which served as the airline’s original East Coast base, to Florida, the Carolinas, Nashville, Washington, D.C., and Chicago’s Midway International Airport (MDW).

Avelo Air N802XT Boeing 737-800. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Comments from Avelo Airlines CEO

At the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) departure gate, surrounded by XP customers and crewmembers, Levy said, “From the start, Avelo has been on a mission to inspire travel by making flying affordable and easy so you can travel more. Since our first flight 16 months ago, one million Avelo customers have enjoyed the everyday low fares and convenience of flying with us.”

“On this momentous occasion, all of us at Avelo are grateful to you and every Avelo customer who has chosen Avelo,” he said, according to a release. “I’m also very appreciative of our Avelo crewmembers who deliver the smooth, reliable, and caring travel experience that keeps our customers coming back. Thanks a million!”

Avelo will also award one traveler a year’s worth of free tickets to any AveXPlo destination via an Avelo One Million Sweepstakes. Go to AveloAir.com/OneMillion or Avelo’s Instagram page (@AveloAir) through Sept. 12. The winner will receive 12 pairs of round-trip Avelo tickets that are valid for one year.

Featured image: N801XT Avelo Boeing 737-8CT. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways. Article source: nhregister.com