Avelo Airlines Announce First Commercial Flights to Salem, Oregon in 15 years

DALLAS – Avelo Airlines (XP) has announced a new nonstop service from Salem Municipal Airport (SLE) to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) from October 5, 2023.

The LAS service will operate twice weekly (Thursdays and Sundays) and becomes the first commercial service at SLE in almost 15 years after Delta Air Lines (DL) ended flights to Salt Lake City (SLC) in 2008. This will be followed by the BUR service a day later, which will also fly twice-weekly (Fridays and Mondays initially, then Thursdays and Sundays from November 2). Both will be operated by the carriers Boeing 737-800s.

Avelo Air N802XT Boeing 737-800. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Discussing the new route, Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We are excited to announce nonstop service from the greater Salem / Portland region to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. As the first airline to serve the Capital City in nearly 15 years, Avelo makes getting to your favorite destinations easier and more affordable than ever.”

Salem Mayor Chris Hoy added, “This is a bright day for Salem’s future. As our city continues its coming-of-age journey, commercial passenger air service will make investing in our city easier and will make the world a little more accessible for our residents who travel. This win-win was made possible through much community collaboration and dedication of our city staff.”

Las Vegas has recently become Avelo’s sixth base, with new routes launched to Redmond/Bend (RDM), Brownsville (BRO), Dubuque (DBQ) and Arcata (AC). The airline is focused on connecting secondary cities across the US, ‘flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities.’ Currently, XP flies to 45 destinations across 24 states with a fleet of 15 Boeing 737-700/800s.

Featured Image: N702VL Avelo Airlines Boeing 737-700 FLL KFLL. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways.