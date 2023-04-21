Avelo Airlines to Expand Wilmington Airport (ILG), Delaware Operation

DALLAS — Avelo Airlines (XP), the California-based Ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), has announced plans to expand its operations at Wilmington Airport (ILG) in Delaware. The airline will add a second Boeing 737-800 and introduce nine new non-stop routes.

The ULCC stated that this expansion will bring the total number of non-stop routes from ILG to 14, making it the largest number of non-stop destinations ever offered at the airport.

The new routes, which will span five US states, include Charleston (CHS), Greenville/Spartanburg (GSP), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV), South Carolina; Daytona Beach (DAB) and Melbourne/Cocoa Beach (MLB), Florida; Raleigh/Durham (RDU) and Wilmington (ILM), North Carolina and Nashville (BNA), Tennessee. The airline aims to commence all the flights in late June.

Avelo started operations from ILG with a 149-seat Boeing 737-700 with flights to Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), and West Palm Beach (PBI). The airline replaced the smaller jet with a 189-seat 737-800 earlier this month. XP plans to add another Boeing 737-800 on June 22. Since the launch, the airline has flown more than 25,000 passengers from ILG.

Avelo Boeing 737-800 (N801XT). Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways.

Executive Insights

Andrew Levy, CEO of Avelo Airlines (XP), stated, “The strong demand we are generating out of the gate is a testament to the convenient, affordable, reliable and caring air service Avelo has introduced to the Delaware Valley. We are pleased with the enthusiastic reception Avelo has received since our airline took flight here in February.

“Based on this initial Customer response to our first five Florida routes, we are excited to bring Wilmington these nine new routes to several of our most popular East Coast destinations. We’re just getting started, and our partnership with the DRBA, as well as leaders, organizations and communities from across the region, keeps getting stronger at every turn.”

He added, “I’m especially thankful for our dedicated and caring ILG-based Crewmembers who have brought Avelo’s presence here to life and look forward to welcoming even more folks to our team in the weeks and months ahead.”

XP’s move to expand its services in Delaware demonstrates how local and state authorities increasingly embrace ULCCs that offer point-to-point connections to underused airports. Governor of Delaware, John Carney, highlighted that Avelo is providing “affordable and convenient” travel options to passengers in the region.

Avelo’s network now covers 43 cities in the US after its recent expansion. The carrier, which commenced operations in April 2021, utilizes 15 Boeing 737-700s and -800s, all of which are between ten and 20 years old.

Feature Image: Avelo Airlines Boeing 737-700 (N7834A). Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.