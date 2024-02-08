Austrian Airlines in Fleet Expansion Drive

DALLAS – Austrian Airlines (OS) is set to receive several Boeing 787s between 2024 and 2028 in its long-haul fleet expansion program.

According to One Mile at a Time‘s Ben Schlappig, the move aims to expand and refresh the carrier’s long-haul fleet. To modernize its fleet, OS will take delivery of 11 Boeing 787-9s.

Austrian’s long-haul fleet comprises nine aircraft, including three Boeing 767-300ERs and six Boeing 777-200ERs. OS will retire its 767s and 777s between 2024 and 2028 once the full quota of 787 aircraft arrives. The carrier’s 767 models are around 24 years old, while the 777s are over 23 years old.

Austrian Airlines OE-LAZ Boeing 767-300(ER) | Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

Former Bamboo Airways Planes

The first two Boeing 787s that OS takes delivery of will be from Bamboo Airways (QH), which has recently undergone significant restructuring. The Asian low-cost carrier has returned all its 787 aircraft. These aircraft feature 294 seats, including 26 business class seats, 21 premium economy seats, and 247 economy seats.

OS will utilize these two aircraft for its transatlantic flights. On June 15 this year, the carrier will deploy the first of its newly acquired 787s between Vienna (VIE) and New York (JFK). From July 1, 2024, OS will operate the second 787 between Vienna (VIE) and Chicago (ORD).

The airline’s first A320neo OZ-LZN. Photo: Austrian Airlines

Planes Sourced from the Lufthansa Group

Five Boeing 787s will be received from fleets within the Lufthansa Group. Austrian Airlines is a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, with several major carriers under its umbrella. Lufthansa (LH), SWISS (LX), Austrian (OS), and Eurowings (EW) are some of the major carriers operating within the group.

These Dreamliners will, however, not be new. Instead, they’ll be aircraft transferred from Lufthansa (LH). They are expected to join Austrian’s fleet in 2024, but due to global aircraft delivery delays, Lufthansa may not transfer the five 787s to OS this year.

Details on the sourcing of the remaining four aircraft are not yet available. But, in the meantime, it is thought that Austrian might not take delivery of any brand new 787 models until 2026 at the earliest.

Featured image: Austrian Airlines Boeing 787-9. Render: Boeing