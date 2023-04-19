Austrian Airlines Confirms Boeing 787 Fleet Modernization

DALLAS – Following the Lufthansa Group’s order for 22 additional long-haul aircraft in March, group member Austrian Airlines (OS) has announced that it will receive ten Boeing 787-9 ‘Dreamliners.’

The first example will arrive in 2024, growing the airline’s fleet to 66 airframes for that year’s summer schedule. Deliveries will continue until 2028.

According to the press release, the aircraft ‘will spur the modernisation and growth of the Austrian Airlines long-haul fleet.’ Indeed, OS will use the 787s to replace its current Boeing 777-200ERs, some of which are over 22 years old, and its Boeing 767-300ERs, which have an average age of 23.5 years.

Image: Austrian Airlines.

Significant Improvements

Austrian said that the Dreamliner would offer significant improvements in passenger experience, environmental impact and airline economics. ‘With 2.5 liter fuel per passenger on a 100 kilometer air route, fuel consumption is reduced up to 20 per cent when compared to a Boeing 767,’ the airline stated. However, details of the cabin configuration have yet to be revealed.

All ten airframes will be sourced from existing orders from the Lufthansa Group. LH currently has 34 outstanding orders for the 787.

Austrian Airlines CEO Annette Mann said, “With the ‘Dreamliner’ Austrian Airlines is taking off to a new era of aircraft and is setting course for growth. The fleet induction of ten Boeing 787-9 in the coming five years shows that we are fit for investments and the future.”

Featured Image: Boeing 787-9 House Colors. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.