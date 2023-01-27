DALLAS — Following heavy rain on Friday night, Auckland International Airport (AKL) was closed due to flooding.

The airport was closed hours after a landing plane collided with and damaged several runway lights, causing major flight delays. According to an initial statement from the airport, the damage to the runway lights was “impacting” international departures and large domestic flights.

Air New Zealand’s chief operational and safety officer, David Morgan, stated that a flight from Melbourne had made contact with the runway lights. The plane was able to taxi to the gate, and passengers and crew disembarked without any further incident.

The runway lights were repaired before 9:30 p.m., but widespread flooding in the terminal forced its closure. As a result, there will be no flights into or out of Auckland until at least noon on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the airport overnight.

Auckland Airport

With over 21 million passengers passing through its gates as of 2019, AKL is New Zealand’s largest and busiest airport. The airport is near Māngere, a residential suburb, and Airport Oaks, a service hub suburb south of Auckland’s central business district. It serves as an international and domestic hub for Air New Zealand (NK), as well as the New Zealand hub for Jetstar (JQ).

When the operation of the domestic and international terminals is clear, information on when flights will resume will be provided. Customers should check the NZ travel alerts page for updates.

Featured image: Auckland Airport. Photo: Ingolfson – Self-photographed, Public Domain