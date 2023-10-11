ATR Achieves Milestone in STOL Program with Canadian Certification

DALLAS — During the European Regions Airline Association General Assembly, Pratt & Whitney Canada and ATR announced that Transport Canada has certified the PW127XT-L engine for use in the ATR 42-600S, ATR’s future Short Take-Off and Landing version (STOL).

The ATR 42-600S is a variant of the ATR 42-600 that has been enhanced to reduce the required take-off and landing distances, down to as short as 800 meters. The program involves modifications to the engines, enhanced brakes, and a drastically modified tail unit. The variant was officially announced at the June 2019 Paris Air Show, with Irish lessor Elix Aviation Capital as the launch customer, taking 10 aircraft up until 2024.

The certified PW127XT-L engine variant offers improved performance to meet the requirements of the ATR 42-600S. With reduced take-off and landing distances of just 800 meters in standard flight conditions, the ATR 42-600S will have the capability to operate at over 1,000 airports globally with short runways. This will provide local communities with faster, more comfortable, and low-emission access to the global economy, healthcare, education, and culture, while also creating new business opportunities for airlines.

The next step in the program is the validation of the engine modification by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which is scheduled to take place before the end of the year. ATR will then focus on integrating the modified engine with the other aircraft systems, with the aim of starting commercial service in 2025.

The ATR 42-600 STOL will be able to transport up to 50 passengers. Photo: ATR

Comments from Pratt & Whitney Canada, ATR

Edward Hoskin, Pratt & Whitney Canada’s Vice President of Engineering, expressed that the PW127XT-L engine certification is a significant accomplishment for both Pratt & Whitney Canada and the ATR 42-600S program. The PW127XT-L engine offers several benefits, including a 20% reduction in maintenance costs, a 40% improvement in time on wing, and a 3% increase in fuel efficiency, resulting in reduced CO2 emissions.

Daniel Cuchet, ATR’s Senior Vice President of Engineering, added that the engine modifications are part of the broader technical enhancements being made to the aircraft, alongside changes to the rudder and avionics, all of which greatly influence the take-off performance. The collaboration between ATR and Pratt & Whitney Canada played a crucial role in achieving this milestone after months of hard work.

ATR has already received commitments for over 20 ATR 42-600S aircraft and sees great potential for this variant in various regions, particularly in Portugal, Greece, Iceland, Italy, and Norway. The ATR 42 and 72 aircraft are the best-selling aircraft in the less than 90-seat market segment.

Featured image: ATR 42-600S. Photo: ATR