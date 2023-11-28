Atlas Air Orders Two More Boeing 777 Freighters

DALLAS — Atlas Air Worldwide has ordered two new Boeing 777-200 Freighters to cater to the increased demand for freight services.

The company says that the growing demand for dedicated widebody airfreight capacity drives this order. The Triple Seven freighter order is in line with 5Y’s growth strategy. The company reports a high demand for cross-border e-commerce shipping.

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air (5Y) and Titan Aviation Holdings. The companies operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 747 Freighter aircraft. They offer cargo and passenger services using a range of Boeing aircraft, including the Queen of the Skies, the Triple Seven, and Boeing 767s and 737s.

Atlas Air Boeing 777-200F specs. Chart: Atlas Air

Boeing 777 Freighter Aircraft

Delivery of the two new aircraft, which were ordered earlier this quarter, is expected to be in the second half of next year. The strategic investment in its fleet underscores Atlas’ commitment to growing its business with the 777F. The leading-edge freighter aircraft enables improved long-haul operations, offering long-range cargo transportation to customers. Atlas says it will be replacing some of the older aircraft in its fleet with the new 777F models.

“We are excited to add these aircraft to our leading world-class fleet. These come at a time when retirements of older widebody freighters will significantly increase and when the introduction of new widebody freighter capacity will be limited,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide.

The company says it will place the new aircraft under long-term leases with clients who have expressed a need for widebody freighters. “We have a deep pipeline of prospective customers interested in these 777 Freighters, and we’re confident in our ability to place them under long-term agreements,” Steen said.

This investment in its fleet is representative of Atlas’ commitment to environmental stewardship. The new 777 Freighters provide the highest payload and longest range for twin-engine freighters. They enable lower emissions while delivering exceptional reliability with less fuel burn. In addition, the aircraft has a lower noise footprint.

Featured image: Atlas Air Boeing 777-200 Freighter. Photo: Atlas Air