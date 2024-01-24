Atlanta International Airport’s Strong Growth in 2023
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Photo: Atlanta Airport

DALLAS — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) experienced strong growth in 2023, surpassing post-pandemic levels and reflecting a robust recovery from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport served a total of 104.7 million passengers, marking a substantial increase of 10.9 million passengers compared to 2022, which is an 11.7% increase.

The increase in passenger numbers at ATL is significant, considering that the airport’s highest passenger volume occurred in 2019, with over 110 million passengers. Despite not reaching the 2019 record, the growth in 2023 is a positive sign of recovery. Additionally, aircraft operations at ATL grew by 7.1%, with a total of 775,818 takeoffs and landings.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens commended the airport’s achievements, highlighting the pivotal role of Hartsfield-Jackson in the city’s economic recovery. He expressed pride in the growth of passenger and aircraft operations, emphasizing Atlanta’s strength as a global transportation hub.

Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari expressed appreciation for the dedication of the ATL team, acknowledging their resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges. He expressed immense pride in the airport’s accomplishments and looked forward to building on the momentum for an even more successful 2024.

The positive growth trends at ATL were also evident in the monthly figures for December 2023. Compared to the previous December, there was a 9.7% increase in passenger traffic and an 8.52% rise in aircraft operations.

Featured image: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Photo: ATL

