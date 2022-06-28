Atlanta International Prepares for Busy Independence Day Weekend  

DALLAS – Over 1.7 million people are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) between Thursday, June 30, 2022, and Tuesday, July 1, 2022.

As passengers travel through the airport, officials from ATL, the Atlanta Police Department (APD), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are taking measures to guarantee that they do so in a safe, effective manner.

Jan Lennon, deputy general manager of Operations, said that ATL had implemented sound plans to boost customer service efficiency to alleviate passenger flow at the airport. “The ATL team and our partners are ready to provide our visitors a best-in-class travel experience that continues to make our airport the busiest and most efficient in the world.”

Officials in ATL are still committed to offering a secure environment. As per an ATL release, the airport says that law enforcement officers from the local, state, and federal levels will continue to be extremely attentive to any threats to the traveling public and will maintain a strong and noticeable presence at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Photo: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Expediting Passenger Travel

Despite the flight delays and cancelations seen across the industry, passenger numbers will continue to rise. The following travel advice is provided to travelers by ATL as it tries to reduce traffic and expedite passenger travel during this busy holiday travel period:

Arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flight departure schedules and three hours prior to international flight departure times.

Use taxis, ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber, and public transportation like MARTA.

For up-to-date information on parking availability, security wait times, and current concessionaire offerings, see the airport’s website (www.atl.com).

Additionally, the Airport’s social media accounts (@ATLAirport) provide vital, current operational information.

In order to avoid taking any forbidden materials past Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints, airport officials advise all travelers to carefully check their bags and personal belongings before arriving at the airport. All weapons and ammunition must be properly wrapped and put in checked luggage, just in case. Visit the “What Can I Bring?” page on the TSA website (TSA.gov) for further information on how to abide by TSA rules.

Featured image: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport