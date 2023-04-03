ASL Aviation to Acquire Pionair Australia

DALLAS — The Dublin-based holding company ASL Aviation has announced that it is set to acquire Australian charter and leasing company, Pionair (PH).

According to an ASL press release, Pionair’s name will be changed to ASL Airlines Australia, just like the main company’s other subsidiaries. ASL has eight active subsidiaries, ASL Airlines France, Belgium, UK, Ireland, Safair, K-Mile Air, and FlySafair. Hungarian and Swiss companies were settled.

After the name change, the PH will continue to operate as an Australian charter and ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) service provider.

We fit perfectly into the ASL philosophy, We are in the same business segments; we operate for some of the same customers, and we strive to offer the best possible service. Now, as ASL Airlines Australia we will have the ability to grow and develop our fleet and services. It is the perfect marriage for both our staff and customers. Steve Ferris, CEO, Pionair

ASL Aviation Holdings’ purchase of PH has received all required regulatory approvals and is effective, but the financial details have not been shared with the public.

ASL Airlines OE-IAJ Boeing 737-400F. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Fleet Information

The Irish holding company has 138 aircraft, from the Boeing 747 to the small ATR 72. They have four Airbus A300-600s, and three Airbus A330-300s operated for DHL, in their Airbus fleet.

ASL also has 117 Boeing 737 family aircraft, including CLs (Classic Line) and NGs (Next Generation), however, as they are primarily cargo operators, they don’t have any MAXes.

Additionally, ASL operates five Boeing 747s. One for China Airlines (CI), and two for Nippon Cargo Airlines (KZ), among other undisclosed operations. Furthermore, ASL operates nine ATR 72s.

ASL’s historical fleet contains several Boeing 727s, 737s, 747s, 757s, 777s, Airbus A330-200s, an A300-600, several British Aerospace BAe-146s, McDonnell Douglas MD-82s, and MD-83s.

The Boeing 737 can carry up to 23.9 tonnes of freight with a range of up to 3,750 kilometers. This supports ASL’s commitment to sustainability and net-zero emissions by 2050. The Boeing 737 NG (Next Generation) emits 15% fewer carbon emissions than earlier versions of the Boeing 737.

Featured image: ASL Airlines F-HIQB Boeing 737-800(BCF). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways