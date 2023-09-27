AOG Fake Parts Scandal Involves American Airlines

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) has joined the list of airlines affected by the scandal involving counterfeit engine parts supplied by a UK-based broker, AOG Technics. The airline confirmed on September 21 that some of its aircraft had been impacted.

In response, AA immediately conducted internal audits and collaborated with its suppliers to identify the uncertified components. According to ch-aviation.com, these aircraft were promptly taken out of service for replacement. The airline says it is committed to working with its suppliers and closely coordinating with the FAA to ensure that these parts are no longer in its supply chain or being used on its aircraft.

The issue was initially flagged by TAP Air Portugal (TP) in July when it discovered fraudulent documentation for parts installed on CFM International-manufactured engines. Since then, other airlines, such as United Airlines (UA), Southwest Airlines (WS), and Virgin Australia (VA), have temporarily grounded aircraft to verify the integrity of engine parts.

The US FAA issued an alert regarding AOG-supplied spares installed on CFM56 engines used in older-generation Boeing 737 and A320 aircraft. The European Aviation Safety Agency and the UK Civil Aviation Authority have also issued warnings.

CFM International is a joint venture between General Electric and Safran SA, a French Aerospace supplier. Safran CEO Olivier Andries stated that his company had no previous dealings with AOG Technics.

However, he highlighted that the aircraft parts industry operates in an open market and expressed uncertainty about the extent of the problem. He estimated that around 100 aircraft may be affected and expressed concern regarding the unknown recipients of these parts and whether all airlines have conducted thorough checks.

Last week, the UK-based intermediary specializing in engine materials, engine leasing, and airframe parts was instructed by a London court to provide records of its transactions related to GE Aerospace.

The ruling, issued by the London High Court during a hearing on September 20, stipulates that the company must furnish details of any CFM56 and CF6 parts it procured and sold, along with the corresponding supporting documentation, within a 14-day period.

Following the increased scrutiny, AOG Technics and its founder, Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, have gone silent. The company’s website and social media pages have been shut down, and Yrala is not responding to media inquiries.

Founded in 2015, AOG Technics has headquarters in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Featured image: N874NN American B737-800 KDCA DCA (Potomac approach/river visual). Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways