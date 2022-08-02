Antonov Airlines Renames Aircraft after Ukrainian Cities

DALLAS – As Ukrainian manufacturer Antonov Design Bureau also happens to run its very own mega-sized freight carrier, Antonov Airlines (ADB) has renamed much of its fleet after Ukrainian cities that were casualties of the Russian invasion.

The campaign goes by the motto, “Be Brave Like Ukraine.”

The airlines’ latest social media post states the following, “On the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, in order to honor the true heroism and resilience of the Ukrainian people, shown by them in the resistance to the massive armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, Antonov Company joins the communication campaign “Be Brave Like Ukraine.”

Antonov’s aircraft received their own names of “hero cities.”

Image : Antonov Comapny social media

Aircraft Name List

AN-124-100, side number UR82029: ВE BRAVE LIKE BUCHA;

АN-124-100, UR82073: ВE BRAVE LIKE IRPIN;

AN-124-100М, UR82027: ВE BRAVE LIKE KHARKIV;

AN-124-100М, UR82007: ВE BRAVE LIKE MYKOLAIV;

AN-124-100М, UR82008: ВE BRAVE LIKE OKHTYRKA;

AN-124-100-150, UR82072: ВE BRAVE LIKE KHERSON;

AN-124-100М-150, UR82009: ВE BRAVE LIKE MARIUPOL;

AN-28, UR-NTE: ВE BRAVE LIKE CHERNIHIV;

AN-158, UR-EXJ: ВE BRAVE LIKE VOLNOVAKHA;

AN-178, UR-EXP:ВE BRAVE LIKE HOSTOMEL

Antonov An-124-100. Photo: Luca Flores/airways

“On their wings, these airplanes will carry around the world the latest history of Ukrainians who gave everything to save their homeland and resisted the Russian invaders. The names of the hero-cities of Ukraine should resound over the planet. Their feat inspires unity against common adversity, new achievements, and victory!”

The city of Hostomel served as the main base for the former world’s largest aircraft, the An-225 Mriya, which was destroyed during the initial attacks.

Antonov Design Bureau UR-82060 Antonov AN-225 Perspective. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Featured image: ANTONOV AN-124-100M. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways