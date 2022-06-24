Antonov AN-30M Cargo Aircraft Makes Forced Landing
Antonov AN-30M Cargo Aircraft Makes Forced Landing

DALLAS – An Antonov AN-30M cargo aircraft sustained substantial damage in a forced landing 17 km from Olenyok Airport (ONK), Russia. All seven occupants survived the accident. Three were injured. The AN-30 belonged to Region 98 LLC, which had contracts with Yakutoptorog.

The aircraft, registered as 30001 and built in 1978, was carrying 6.3 tons of cargo from Yakutsk to Olenyok when the engines lost power as a result of fuel exhaustion, According to the aircraft commander. A forced landing was carried out in an area with small trees.

Significant Damage, Flight Crew Injuries

Due to the forced landing, the NPP Mir Antonov AN-30 aircraft incurred significant damage. The type vanished from radar, but it was later discovered to have landed near ONK. A search and rescue team with a Mi-8 helicopter eventually located the aircraft after it lost contact just before landing.

“[The victims] are being hospitalized in the Olenek district hospital,” the district’s EDDS said, adding that that one of the occupants had an open wound in the lower leg, with a suspicion of a fracture of the ribs, and chest. The two other occupants have bruises and a concussion.

Due to the damage sustained by the AN-30 cargo aircraft, it has been written off.

Featured image: Antonow An-30 fliegt im Rahmen des Vertrages – Open Skies. Photo: By Gartenfreuden (Wolfgang), CC BY-SA 3.0

