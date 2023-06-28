AnadoluJet to Lease Additional Boeing 737-8s

DALLAS – AnadoluJet (TK), the subsidiary of Turkish Airlines (TK), has unveiled plans to further expand its fleet by leasing six Boeing 737-8 aircraft. These additions will contribute to the airline’s growth strategy and network development.

Currently operating with Airbus A320 family aircraft and Boeing 737s, including Boeing 737-800s and Boeing 737-8s, TK aims to enhance its fleet by leasing six additional -8s, from lessor CDB Aviation.

These new aircraft equipped with CFM International Leap-1B engines are scheduled for delivery over the course of 2024 and 2025.

“We are proud to collaborate with partners like CDB Aviation in our pursuit of excellence. Adding these aircraft to the AnadoluJet fleet will contribute significantly to our goals and allow us to present remarkable travel experiences to our passengers.” Turkish Airlines Chief Investment Officer Levent Konukcu.

AnadoluJet Boeing 737. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Fleet Renewal Strategy

Joining a growing list of carriers incorporating the 737 MAX Family into their fleets, AnadoluJet’s decision to lease these aircraft aligns with its fleet renewal strategy. The airline believes that the -8 will play a vital role in expanding its business and meeting its long-term objectives.

The airline has outlined plans to launch new routes to various European destinations in the coming months, capitalizing on the increased capacity and efficiency provided by the -8.

According to CDB Aviation, the arrival of these 737 MAX aircraft will increase the total number of planes it leases to Turkish Airlines to nine, joining a Boeing 777-300ER, 737-800, and an Airbus A320neo.

“We’re delighted to have signed these new lease agreements with our valued customer, Turkish Airlines, for the financing of the upcoming six 737 MAX aircraft deliveries from our orderbook. These highly efficient aircraft will bring Turkish closer to achieving their ambitious sustainability goals by lessening the environmental footprint of their mainline and subsidiary carrier’s flight operations.” CDB Aviation Chief Jie Chen.

