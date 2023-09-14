ANA Updates Its Asia, Europe Networks

DALLAS — Japan’s second major airline, ANA All Nippon Airlines (NH) has recently made updates to its flight schedules connecting Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT) with various destinations in Europe and Asia.

Effective October 2, NH959 and NH960 flights from NRT to Shanghai Pudong (PVG) will now operate three times a week, specifically on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. The frequency of Tokyo-Kansai flights NH973 and NH974 will increase from three times a week to four times a week, with flights available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, starting on October 10. NH975 and NH976 will also operate on these same days, but their service will begin on October 2, with no flights scheduled for October 3rd.

It is important to keep in mind that these schedule changes will remain in effect until October 28, 2023.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (NH) is the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

European Flight Scheduling Changes

The Japanese carrier has also provided updates regarding its European flights, primarily affecting the days of operation rather than the frequency.

ANA Scheduling Changes from October 29, 2023, till 30 March 2024. Image: ANA

The flight schedules for routes from Tokyo-Haneda (HND) to London Heathrow (LHR), Frankfurt (FRA), Brussels (BRU), and NH218 from HND to Munich (MUC) will remain the same. However, there is a change for NH217 from HND to MUC. Starting from October 29, 2023, this flight will be available on all Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This schedule adjustment will be valid until March 30, 2024.

Featured image: ANA All Nippon Airways JA897A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Max Langley/Airways