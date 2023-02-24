ANA, Joby to Operate Electric Air Taxi in Expo 2025

DALLAS — The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has selected ANA Holdings and Joby Aviation to operate electric air taxi flights during Expo 2025, which will be held in Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Both companies announced that they would work together to develop plans for flight links between the Expo venue and at least one other site in Osaka.

ANA and Joby have been working to establish air taxi services in Japan. They are working on all aspects of electric air taxis, including infrastructure development, pilot training, flight protocols, public acceptance, and regulatory requirements for operation.

In October last year, Joby Aviation became the first foreign air taxi company to apply for certification in Japan. The air taxi flight demonstration will be categorized under Expo’s “Smart Mobility” section.

The new form of transportation will be introduced in front of the 28 million guests expected to visit the Expo between April and October 2025.

Comments from ANA, Joby CEOs

ANA Holdings CEO Koji Shibata stated, “The Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan provides ANA with a global stage to demonstrate what our partnership together with Joby can deliver. As Japan’s largest airline with 70 years of experience delivering safe and reliable flights to customers, being selected for this prestigious opportunity underscores our dedication to bringing together innovation and operational experience to showcase this revolutionary new service.”

“This is a truly unique opportunity to introduce our aircraft to the world and we’re proud to be working alongside ANAHD to demonstrate what this technology can deliver. The World Expo has long been the home of radical transportation innovation and we’re pleased to be playing a leading role in continuing that trend,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby.

Joby Aviation eVTOL aircraft prototype. Photo: Joby Aviation

About Joby

Joby aviation California-headquartered transport company producing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing plane which they intend to serve as part of a fast, quiet, and suitable air taxi service beginning in 2024.

Joby is a company that has a team of more than 1000 passionate engineers, experts, and leaders, all concentrated on fetching the pioneering concept to reality.

Today they are devising a world-class manufacturing establishment in Marina, CA, and have offices and workshops in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, Washington, D.C., and in Germany. They started in 2009 with a group of seven engineers and came a long way after partnering with NASA, Toyota, Uber, and ANA Holdings.

Feature Image: Joby Aviation eVTOL aircraft prototype. Photo: Joby Aviation