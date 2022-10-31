ANA Half Year Profits Boost

DALLAS – ANA Holdings, the parent of All Nippon Airways (NH), have announced an operating profit of Y31.4 billion ($212 million) for the first half of the 2022 financial year. Net profit increased by 83% to Y791 billion (US$5.3 billion).

The company stated that the results had been helped by a recovery in the Japanese economy, increasing passenger demand and the easing of Covid related travel restrictions on both domestic and international flights.

Speaking of the results, Kimihiro Nakahori, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer, said, “The positive results of the first half of the fiscal year demonstrate the progress we have made since the pandemic began and the determination and effort of our employees to help put the ANA Group in a favorable financial and operational position.”

“The perseverance and dedication of our employees is propelling ANA Group to overcome the challenging times and we look forward to seeing the continued increase as customers once again visit Japan.”

The Numbers

Domestic passenger numbers have increased from seven million in 2021 to 15 million this year. Domestic load factor grew by 15.2 percentage points to 58.9%. Domestic ASKs stood at 57.7%, while RPKs doubled.

The airline also announced an engine refurbishment on one of its Boeing 777s, ‘ enabling more capacity to meet the increase in demand.’ Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways.

Meanwhile, international passenger numbers jumped to 1.6 million from 327,000 in 2021. Load factor stood at 72.8%, up by 49 percentage points. International ASKs grew to 55.9%, and RPKs increased almost fivefold.

Indeed, NH has seen strong demand between Asia and North America and increased its flights to Hawaii. Flights to Europe have been impacted by the Ukraine-Russia conflict, while the continued border restrictions also impact China flights.

The Ukraine conflict also affected cargo capacity and the decline in demand for certain goods, such as vehicle parts. This led to International cargo volume being down by 10.8% on the same period in 2021. However, international cargo revenue rose 32.6% to Y184 billion (US$1.2 billion).

Low-Cost Recovery

Low-cost carrier Peach Aviation (MM) also helped boost ANA’s profits. Passenger volumes doubled from the same period in 2021, while revenues tripled. ASKs rose 85%, and RPKs doubled. Load factor also increased by 15.2 percentage points to 69.8%. Increasing demand has led the carrier to increase frequencies on some of its key routes, such as Tokyo (NRT) to Sapporo (CTS) and Fukuoka (FUK). It has also relaunched several international routes previously suspended in April 2021 due to covid.

Peach Aviation Airbus A320neo. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

ANA Holdings has now upped its full-year revenue and profit forecasts to Y65 billion (US$438 million), up from the expected Y50 billion (US$337 million), and revenues of Y1.7 trillion (US$11.4 billion), up from 1.66 trillion (US$11.1 billion).

Featured Image: ANA has enjoyed a resurgence in both domestic and international air travel. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways.