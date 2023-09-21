ANA Cargo to Consolidate Operations at Narita Airport

DALLAS — Narita International Airport (NRT) Corporation has revealed its plans to build Cargo Building No. 8, which will be located within the cargo terminal of NTR. The new two-story facility will have 409,000 sq ft of cargo transfer and storage space.

This building, which will open for business in October 2024, has been awarded the “ZEB Oriented” certification by the Japan Ministry of the Environment, acknowledging its environmentally friendly design.

All Nippon Airways (NH) Cargo will consolidate its six existing scattered warehouses at NTR into Cargo Building No. 8, which will become the airline’s largest cargo warehouse. This move will enable NH to carry out highly efficient operations in the new facility.

Furthermore, NH aims to meet the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and fresh products by expanding its temperature-controlled facilities within Cargo Building No. 8.

ANA has recently shifted its focus to prioritize its cargo business. In July, it reached an agreement with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) to acquire Nippon Cargo Airlines through a stock transaction that is set to take place on October 1.

Alongside its fleet of 225 passenger aircraft, NH currently operates nine Boeing 767 widebody freighters and two large 777 cargo jets.

Featured image: ANA Cargo. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways