ANA, El Al to Enter into Commercial Partnership

DALLAS – All Nippon Airways (NH) or ANA and El Al Israel Airlines (LY) have initiated a commercial agreement, marking the commencement of a codeshare partnership to facilitate travel between Japan and Israel.

The collaboration will commence in Spring 2024, with ANA assigning its “NH” code to El Al-operated flights on the Tel Aviv (TLV) – Tokyo Narita (NRT) route, launched in March 2023. Subsequently, LY will assign its code to specific ANA routes, including domestic routes within Japan.

Additionally, the airlines are finalizing a Frequent Flyer Program agreement, which will bring added benefits to mileage members traveling between Japan and Israel. Members can anticipate superior customer services, reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, and premium customer privileges as part of this agreement.

ANA CEO and President Shinichi Inoue with El Al CEO Dina Ben Tal Ganancia. Photo: ANA

Executive Insights

“ANA is thrilled to embark on this partnership with EL AL, and we anticipate that it will offer secure and convenient travel options with expanded opportunities for both business and leisure passengers traveling between Israel and Japan,” stated Shinichi Inoue, President and CEO of ANA.

“This collaboration will enhance customer service and connectivity between our nations, further strengthening the relationship that has been flourishing across various domains for over 70 years,” added Mr. Inhoue

Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, CEO of El Al said, “With the introduction of El Al flights connecting Tel Aviv and Tokyo Narita, we have witnessed significant interest among travelers from both countries. The collaboration between El Al and ANA plays a crucial role in ensuring the success of this route.”

“We eagerly anticipate our codeshare and reciprocal frequent flyer agreement, which will provide exceptional advantages to our valued customers and further reinforce the ties between our two nations,” stated Dina Ben Tal Ganancia.

4X-EHA El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-958ER. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

About NH and LY

Founded in 1952 with a modest fleet of two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has since evolved into Japan’s largest airline. In 2013, ANA HOLDINGS Inc. was established as Japan’s largest airline group holding company, encompassing 69 entities, including ANA and Peach Aviation (MM), a major low-cost carrier in Japan.

ANA was the launch customer of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and today is the world’s largest owner of Dreamliner aircraft. With its membership in the Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has cultivated joint venture partnerships with prominent airlines such as United Airlines (UA), Lufthansa (LH), Swiss International Airlines (LX), and Austrian Airlines (OS), thus establishing a robust global presence.

El Al Israel Airlines, established in November 1948 as the national carrier of Israel, commenced its inaugural scheduled flight in 1949. By June 1950, LY had initiated service between Tel Aviv and New York, marking a significant milestone in its operations.

In conjunction with Sund’or, the leisure subsidiary of LY serves over 50 international destinations spanning more than 35 countries. LY has successfully expanded its global network through a range of codeshare and interline agreements.

With its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft fleet, LY operates flights to and from North America, offering three passenger classes: Business, Premium, and Economy. Boasting more than 50 nonstop flights per week from JFK, Newark, Boston, Miami, and Los Angeles, LY provides the highest number of nonstop services between Tel Aviv and major U.S. gateway cities compared to any other airline.

In March 2023, LY introduced nonstop flights between Tel Aviv and Tokyo and Tel Aviv and Dublin as part of its ongoing network expansion program. Looking ahead, LY plans to resume flights to Mumbai and inaugurate flights to New Delhi in the Winter 2023/24 schedule.

Feature Image: ANA – All Nippon Airways JA897A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Max Langley/Airways