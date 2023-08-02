ANA Shares New Details on Subsidiary AirJapan

DALLAS — Star Alliance member All Nippon Airways (NH) has given more details about its planned low-cost long-haul airline subsidiary, AirJapan.

The airline will operate medium and long-haul international routes and is set to begin operations in February 2024. Initially, AirJapan will fly to Southeast Asia, with plans to expand its network beyond that. The airline will exclusively operate Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

AirJapan aims to combine elements of a full-service airline and a low-cost carrier while also incorporating Japanese-style ideas and quality. The airline’s slogan, “Fly Thoughtful,” reflects its caring, thoughtful, and gentle approach to customer service. It aims to provide a comfortable cabin space for all passengers while offering pricing similar to low-cost carriers.

AirJapan’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft will feature an all-economy layout with 324 seats. Each seat will have 32″ of pitch and will be made of Japanese faux leather. USB-A and USB-C ports will be available at each seat, along with tablet holders. While there will be no seatback entertainment, AirJapan will offer streaming entertainment, including movies and TV shows.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase onboard AirJapan flights. Passengers will have the option to pre-book meals, including vegetarian options and meals that cater to dietary restrictions and religious considerations.

Overall, AirJapan aims to combine affordability with Japanese-style quality and service in the vein of ZIPAIR (ZG) but without Business class, as Ben Schlappig points out. Its launch represents a significant step in NH’s business transformation strategy, allowing the airline to pursue sustainable growth and cater to a wider range of customer preferences.

According to One Mile at a Time, the airline’s first route will launch on February 9, 2024. The 6x weekly flights between Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT) and Bangkok Aiport (BKK) will have the following schedule:

NQ1 Tokyo to Bangkok departing 5:55 PM and arriving at 11:15 PM

NQ2 Bangkok to Tokyo departing 12:15 AM and arriving at 8:10 AM

The flight will operate every day except Tuesdays southbound and Wednesdays northbound.

Featured image: AirJapan Boeing 787 Dreamliner | Photo: AirJapan Official FB Page