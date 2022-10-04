ANA Reveals First Boeing 787 Green Jet

DALLAS – On October 3, ANA All Nippon Airways (NH) revealed the first of two Boeing 787s intended to bring awareness to the ANA Future Promise (AFP) initiative. The aircraft, JA871A (MSN 34534), is a 7-year-old Boeing 787-9 delivered new to ANA in July 2015.

The aircraft is expected to operate ANA108 from Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) to San Francisco Airport (SFO) in California on October 5, 2022.

The aircraft sports a unique livery design based on the green color. The ‘ANA Future Promise’ logo, along with a green leaf motif, is present on the right side of the fuselage, and the left side has the ‘SAF Flight Initiative’ and a water motif.

These designs express ANA’s desire to protect the earth and reach a sustainable society.

Aircraft, In-flight Specials

The aircraft will feature custom headrest covers designed using two new types of vegan leather. One is “Ultrasuede® nu,” developed by Toray Industries, artificial leather with the world’s highest plant-derived content.

The second, ‘RINGO-TEX,’ was created using Aomori apple juice pomace by a start-up company, AppCycle. ANA expects to continue introducing sustainable materials in collaboration with other business partners.

The interior will also feature green mood lighting, in-flight music that will allow customers to imagine the richness of nature around them, and new flight attendant (FA) apron designs that feature leaf and water motifs.

The aircraft’s fuselage utilizes Sharkskin (Riblet) Technology which has a rough surface similar to a shark’s skin. This technology reduces air resistance during flight, contributing to further CO₂ reduction and fuel consumption.

ANA Future Promise

ANA plans to achieve net-zero emissions from flight operations by 2050. They intend to use Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), new technologies, improved flight operations, and an emission trading system to achieve this goal.

Another goal is to reduce the resource disposal rate by 2050, using eco-friendly materials to assist; they will trade disposable plastic products used in airport lounges and onboard and replace them with eco-friendly materials.

The airline plans to digitalize paper media, including cabin magazines and flight crew documents. Flight-related documents will be moved to iPads to reduce the amount of paper on the flight deck.

ANA plans to reduce food waste by 50% by eliminating waste in the procurement, preparation, delivery, and disposal process of food products. A monitor of in-flight meal disposal rates and the number of meals onboard will be used.

Featured imagE: ANA via Youtube