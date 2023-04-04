American Airlines Suspends Two Routes to China

DALLAS – Texas-based American Airlines (AA) has slowed its growth plans in China, halting two new routes from its schedule.

These routes were from Seattle (SEA) to Shanghai (PVG) and Dallas (DFW) to Beijing’s Daxing Airport (PKX). During the pandemic, AA suspended several routes from Dallas and Los Angeles to China and flights from these airports to Hong Kong.

This has left DFW-PVG as the only remaining route in AA’s China network, which resumed last month. The service is scheduled four times a week and operates on a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft until October 28.

N834AA American Airlines Boeing 787-9. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

American Cuts China

American had plans to return to Beijing in late March 2021 with its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners aircraft flying to the new Daxing Airport (PKX) instead of Capital Airport.

However, due to China’s continued lockdown, these plans were disrupted. AA and China Southern Airlines (CZ) previously codeshared on flights beyond Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG). AA also had plans for a SEA-PVG Boeing 777-200ER route during the pandemic, but this service has been dropped for the time being.

Airlines for America (A4A), of which American is a member, asked the US Transportation Department to extend the slot relief that has been in place since the onset of the pandemic to continue during the northern summer 2023 season. The request covered routes to China and Japan and was approved.

International air travel to China remains challenging due to constantly evolving travel requirements and entry barriers. Without the waivers in place, airlines must operate at least 80% of their scheduled flights from slot-restricted airports or risk losing them. AA operates direct and connecting flights from multiple US cities to China. It usually deploys Boeing 787s and Boeing 777s for these routes.

According to Planespotters.net, AA has a huge fleet of 937 aircraft, including 63 Boeing 777s and 54 Boeing 787s. The AA daily operates flights to 350 destinations across 60 countries worldwide.

What do you think about American Airlines’ decision to cut routes to China? Let us know in the comments on our social media channels.

Feature Image: American Airlines N787AL Boeing 777-200(ER). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways