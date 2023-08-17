American Airlines Announces Trans-Atlantic Expansion

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) is gearing up for next year’s summer vacation season with its largest trans-Atlantic expansion since 2019. The airline has introduced four new routes and will resume service on another, offering customers more options for their European getaways via its Triple Seven and Dreamliner aircraft.

The new nonstop service to Europe will include flights from Philadelphia (PHL) to Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH), Naples, Italy (NAP), and Nice, France (NCE). Additionally, the airline will launch a new route between Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Barcelona, Spain (BCN) and bring back flights between Chicago (ORD) and Venice, Italy (VCE).

In addition, AA will launch a new service between DFW and BCN for the first time next summer, expanding its position as the largest U.S. airline serving BCN.

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER (N753AN). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

Transatlantic Expansion from Philadelphia

American is set to offer its largest trans-Atlantic schedule from PHL since 2019, with 15 daily nonstop flights to 14 European destinations next summer. This expansion provides customers with convenient one-stop access to Europe from over 70 domestic destinations.

Starting May 6, AA will introduce a service between PHL and Nice, France (NCE). On June 5, the airline will inaugurate a new service to Naples (NAP), marking its fourth Italian destination. From June 6, AA will also begin flights to Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH), expanding its service to 11 European countries.

Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “American is thrilled to add three new European destinations. New service from Philadelphia and expanded trans-Atlantic service from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth will offer customers convenient one-stop access from more than 200 unique destinations across the U.S. to Europe next summer.”

American Airlines N787AL Boeing 777-200(ER). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Southbound Winter Expansion

The Fort Worth-based carrier also announced it is set to solidify its position as the largest airline between the United States and Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America for the upcoming winter season in 2023. The airline plans to expand its already extensive schedule in the region even further, offering more flights to popular sun-soaked destinations.

Additionally, AA has announced its intention to increase the frequency of flights between Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), to daily service, starting in October.

The airline recently expanded service year-round on routes to several key trans-Atlantic destinations, including Lisbon, Portugal (LIS), Madrid (MAD), and Rome (FCO).

Featured image: American Airlines N836AA Boeing 787-9. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways