American Obtains Tentative Approval for JFK-Tokyo Haneda Nonstop Service

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) has received tentative approval from the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) to begin nonstop service between New York (JFK) and Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND). The approval makes AA the only U.S. carrier operating nonstop service between JFK and HND.
American says it plans to begin nonstop service to HND from JFK in the coming months. This new service will add nearly 200,000 additional round-trip seats annually between the U.S. and Japan. AA currently operates daily nonstop flights to Tokyo Haneda Airport from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and two daily flights from Los Angeles (LAX). The new JFK-HND service will be AA’s fourth daily nonstop flight to HND.
The Fort Worth-based carrier expressed gratitude to the DOT and its partner, Japan Airlines (JL), for supporting its application. AA also expressed appreciation for the strong bipartisan support from elected officials in New York throughout the application process.
This support includes U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer, U.S. Congressman Meeks, U.S. House Democratic Leader Jeffries, U.S. Congressman LaLota, U.S. Congressman D’Esposito, New York City Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul, New York State Assembly Speaker Heastie, New York State Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and Queens Borough President Richards.
Proposed Schedule of Services
- From: New York (JFK) to Tokyo Haneda (HND)
- Departure time: 10:00 a.m.
- Arrival time: 1:05 p.m. (next day)
- Aircraft type: Boeing 777-200
- From: Tokyo Haneda (HND) to New York (JFK)
- Departure time: 3:05 p.m.
- Arrival time: 3:10 p.m.
- Aircraft type: Boeing 777-200.
United Airlines (UA) also applied to fly nonstop between Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and HND last year, which would make it the only U.S. carrier to provide this service from Houston. Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) currently operates nonstop flights between Houston and HND.
Featured image: N720AN American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways